Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.