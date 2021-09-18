 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do when driving in floodwaters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News