Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.