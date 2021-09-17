Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecaste…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a …
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.