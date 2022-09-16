Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
