Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

