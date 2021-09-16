 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

