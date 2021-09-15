 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

