Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.