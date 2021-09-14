 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

