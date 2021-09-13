 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

