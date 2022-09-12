Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
