Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

Local Weather

