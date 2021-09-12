 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

