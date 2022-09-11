The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.