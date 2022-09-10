The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.