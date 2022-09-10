Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.