Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

