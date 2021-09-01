Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partl…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The …
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain t…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly …
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.