Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
