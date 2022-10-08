Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…