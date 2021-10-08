 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is La Niña?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News