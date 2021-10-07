It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 d…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.