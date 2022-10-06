The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…