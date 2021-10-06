 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

