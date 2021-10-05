Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40…