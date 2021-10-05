 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

