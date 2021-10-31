Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.