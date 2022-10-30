Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecaste…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scatte…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.