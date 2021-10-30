Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.