Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
