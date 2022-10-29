Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.