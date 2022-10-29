Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecaste…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scatte…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…