Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.