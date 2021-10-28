Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degr…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. W…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…