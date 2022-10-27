Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
