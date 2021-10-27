Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degr…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a …