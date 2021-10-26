Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.