Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degr…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.