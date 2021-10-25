Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.