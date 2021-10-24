Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
