Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.