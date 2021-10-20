Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.