Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.