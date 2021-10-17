Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.