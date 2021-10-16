 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News