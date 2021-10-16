The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
