Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

