The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
