Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

