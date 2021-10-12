 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Torrential rain leads to flooding throughout the Southeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News