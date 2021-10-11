 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

