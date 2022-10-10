Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees to…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.