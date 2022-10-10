Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.