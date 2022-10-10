Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

