Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

