Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.