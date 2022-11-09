Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The Glens Fall…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Models are show…
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Models are sugg…