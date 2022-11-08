Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.