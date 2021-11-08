 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

