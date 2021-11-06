Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.